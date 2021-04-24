Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Championship crosses finish line at Amarillo Dragway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Championship Series got the checkered flag as the series concluded earlier today.

Amarillo Dragway officials said the event featured over 150 racecars, a jet engine powered dragster, and nostalgia gassers. Over $30,000 in prize money was up for grabs in the race, and fans got the chance to meet the drivers and tour pit areas.

“Funny Car Chaos is the biggest show of the year that we have,” said Tyler West, Amarillo Dragway General Manager. “You’re going to see everything from nitro alcohol burning funny cars, you’re going to see some really, really fast door cars in our 680 index. We’ve got a small tire category with the fastest small tire in the Panhandle.”

Funny Car qualifying rounds began yesterday as teams competed for the lowest times and best positions on the ladder for final eliminations in the race today. The racing company said Funny Car races are best seen at night where the nitro flames shine brightest and burnout smoke engulfs the starting line.

Amarillo Dragway is located at 12955 Burlington Road, south of Loop 335, off of FM 1151.