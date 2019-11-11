Four WT Degree Programs Among Most Affordable in U.S.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four degree programs at WT have been recognized as among the most affordable in the U.S. by AffordableSchools.net.

WT’s mechanical engineering, journalism, sociology, and graphic design degree programs all were listed on the 15 Best Affordable Degree Programs rankings for 2019. The rankings considered average cost of attendance – at WT, cost of attendance is $7,935 per year for in-state tuition and $9,304 for out-of-state tuition – and student-to-faculty ratio, which is 20 to 1 at WT).

WT’s mechanical engineering bachelor’s degree was listed as the eighth most affordable in the U.S. It was noted for its $125,000 TEAMS Scholars Program, which is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its extensive opportunities for undergraduates.

WT’s journalism degree programs were listed as the 12th most affordable in the U.S. The listed referenced WT’s recent distinctions at the 40th Annual Telly Awards, and its state-of-the-art Sybil B. Harrington Multimedia Journalism Studio, which opened in 2015.

WT’s sociology degree programs were listed as the 14th most affordable in the U.S. Affordable Schools referenced WT’s numerous fields of study within the sociology program, including criminology, racial and cultural minorities, and a practicum experience in sociology.

WT’s graphic design degree program was listed as the 15th most affordable in the U.S. The “high-value” program “prepares students to enter this dynamic, in-demand field,” according to the listing.

Affordable Schools is a website where students can explore and find the best, high quality affordable schools. Students can search for colleges by state, degree type, or specific degree program. The site also provides profiles of careers along with the matching affordable online degree. For more information, visit affordableschools.net.