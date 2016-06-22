Four Memebers of Area Law Enforcement Honored for Valor and Public Safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over at Belmar Bakery on Saturday, they were getting ready for Valentine's Day by letting people come in and decorate cookies with their families.

General Manager of Belmar Bakery, Jennifer See, said they had a total of seven families participate in Saturday's event and families signed up for time slots as to not have too many individuals in the store at once due to COVID-19.