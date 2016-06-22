Four Memebers of Area Law Enforcement Honored for Valor and Public Safety

Sgt. Tobie Bias, former Detective Jason Collier, Sgt. Houston Gass and Lieutenant Jimmy Bo Lake will travel to Austin this weekend to accept their awards for valor and public service.
The law enforcement members will be recognized for their efforts in January of last year. That’s when they responded to a report of domestic violence inside a Pampa home.
While police searched for the person responsible, the suspect fired a shot that struck one of the officers, Sgt. Gass, in the face.
Sgt. Bias fired back, allowing time for Lt. Lake and former Detective Collier to remove Sgt. Gass from the room.
Sgt. Gass was presented with the “Star of Texas” award by Governor Greg Abbott, last September.
Now, the three others will join him in Austin for their own recognition.
“It’s more about recognizing some of the heroic actions that officers take every day, that you may or may not hear about,” Gretchen Grigsby, the government director for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said. “It’s all about honoring and recognizing those officers. Many of them don’t consider themselves heroes, but the rest of the community certainly does and is appreciative of their service.”
In a statement, Pampa Police Chief Lance Richburg wrote, “Lt. Bo Lake, Sgt. Tobie Bias, Sgt. Houston Gass and former Detective Jason Collier set aside their fears and faced danger head on. I’m sure none of them could have imagined what was about to transpire.”
The ceremony is Friday at 10 a.m., at the Texas State Capitol.