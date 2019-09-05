Foster Mom Charged In Hot Car Death

Breaking News
Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving 1-year-old in car for several hours, leading to the child's death.

by: Tanya Mendis

(WCNC) A foster mother has been charged in connection to a 1-year-old child’s death after that child was left inside a hot vehicle in Pineville, North Carolina.

The incident happened on August 29th in a Lowe’s parking lot. The cause of death was listed as Hyperthermia Due to Environmental Exposure.

After a thorough investigation, Pineville Police obtained a criminal warrant on the foster mother, 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

