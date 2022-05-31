AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents and donor services alike, are being affected by the shortage.

“We still have some donations coming in, but we’ve seen a decrease in the milk coming in, and an increase in requests going out” said Kyle Joy, Executive Director of Third Strand, a Canyon-based non-profit that provides milk to babies of mom’s who’ve passed away or who can’t breastfeed because of medical complications.

Joy says the fear many parents have now, is a fear they deal with daily.

“It’s a scary situation that there’s no formula on the shelves, it’s a scary situation when you’re a mom and you’ve survived your fight with cancer, and you’re unable to beast feed, but you want to give your child that start. So it’s the same fear,” he told us.

To solve the problem, some parents are turning to donor milk services.

But how safe is it making the switch to breast milk, when a baby’s stomach is used to formula?

“It’s probably one of the best choices she could make, said Teresa Baker, M.D., Co-Director of the Infantrisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “Most of the time, babies tolerate breast milk very well, in fact, it’s better tolerated than many of the formulas.”

Some of the benefits of breast milk include, “it’s also immunologically very healthy for the baby so the baby gets antibodies from the mom to protect that baby from many viruses and illnesses,” Dr. Baker explained.

For moms who are considering using donor milk, “vet the process, make sure that they’re screening for medications for drug use and things like that in the milk when they accept the donor,” she emphasized.

For services like Third Strand, it’s a matter of looking ahead.

“It’s creating another topic of conversation of what can we do to address this moving forward?,” Joy said.