Former USPS carrier sentenced for involvement in using mail route to distribute marijuana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former United States Postal Service carrier who officials distributed marijuana on his mail route has been sentenced.
Dat Thien Ho was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana back in January.
Two others were also sentenced in connection to this crime.
Gabriel Chavez was sentenced to two years in prison with two years of supervised release.
George Delacruz was sentenced to six months with two years of supervised release.
