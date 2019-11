SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Shamrock mayor who was arrested back in August for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer is facing more charges.

According to Texas DPS, Aaron Shannon is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and three counts of Sexual Assault.

Shannon was arrested by the Texas Rangers and FBI in a joint investigation.

He is currently in the Wheeler County jail.

