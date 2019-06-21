Former Parmer County Sheriff’s deputy indicted in federal court

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Parmer County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been indicted in federal court.

Davin Waters, 25, was indicted Thursday on charges of Transportation of Minors with the Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

A criminal complaint filed against Waters said there could be at least four victims.

Documents show during the time of the alleged abuse, Waters was employed as a Parmer County Sheriff’s deputy and taught at a martial arts studio in Bovina.