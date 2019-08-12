Former Pampa educator indicted for sexual assault, improper relationship with student

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Pampa ISD educator has been indicted for sexual assault and improper relationship.

Andy Lopez, 30, was indicted on two charges of Sexual Assault and one count of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

According to Pampa Police, on July 1 they received a report of a possible sexual assault and an inappropriate relationship between an educator and student.

Pampa Police and Pampa ISD launched two separate investigations into the allegations. Pampa ISD said the educator is no longer employed by the district.

After Pampa Police finished their investigation and presented their information to the Gray County District Attorney’s Office. On August 6, a Gray County Grandy Jury indicted Lopez.

Lopez was taken into custody in Brown County, Texas where he is being held on a $450,000 bond.

Pampa ISD Superintendent Tanya Larki released a statement saying in part:

The District reported this alleged misconduct to Child Protective Services and notified this educator’s suspected misconduct to the State Board of Educator Certification. The District was advised by Pampa PD that this former educator was arrested August 9, 2019. The District will continue to cooperate with these agencies as needed, and to the fullest extent permitted by law. Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students is a top priority to Pampa ISD. The District’s policies concerning improper personal relationships between staff and students are strictly enforced. Employees receive regular training and warnings regarding proper professional relationships with students. Violations of these District policies are not tolerated. The administration encourages anyone with information of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or the Pampa Police Department or other law enforcement. Please be assured that the District has taken steps to keep students safe and I am grateful for the prompt response, assistance and cooperation of the Pampa Police Department.

