Former Justice of Peace Richard Herman files to run for Mac Thornberry’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Potter County Justice of the Peace with a history of domestic violence has filed to run for Mac Thornberry’s seat.

Richard Herman has filed to run for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

As we first told you last March, according to a district court complaint, Herman has a conviction in municipal court from 2007 for assault on a member of his family.

Documents show Herman pleaded guilty in 2012 to misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

He was sentenced to probation for that.

