PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former priest is found not guilty of his charge of Indecency with a Child.

Peter Wafula was indicted by the Parmer County Grand Jury last October.

His trial began on the 16th and ended yesterday with a ‘not guilty’ verdict.

He served in the Diocese of Amarillo at San Jose in Hereford, St. Teresa of Jesus in Friona, and St. Ann’s in Bovina.

He was removed from the ministry on July 10, 2018.