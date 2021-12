GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck community is mourning the loss of a former mayor.

The City of Groesbeck says Jackie Levingston was a dedicated public servant who served her community as a councilmember from 1991 to 2006, and as mayor from 2006 to 2014.

The City says Levingston was a pillar of the community, and that her work and efforts toward making Groesbeck a better place to live will not be forgotten.

FOX 44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: City of Groesbeck