Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas passes away at 70

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas has died. According to the Muffley Funeral Home in Clovis, Thomas, 70, served in various city administrative positions over his 43 year career, including law enforcement and public works.
According to his obituary, Thomas was born on October 10, 1950, in Tucumcari, and had a passion for firearms and hunting.
Thomas is survived by his wife Mearl, and two daughters, T’Mara and Brandi, Muffley officials said.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Clovis.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo TxDOT “Know Before You Go” April 11-April 17 road closure report
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosting virtual cancer screening beginning Monday, April 12
- Buccola Ave. road repair project will require traffic detour
- City of Amarillo provide update on Proposition 1 as more street repairs are set for this summer
- Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor