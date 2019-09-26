Former Borger teacher sentenced to 36 years for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Borger teacher has been convicted of two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Bryon Stiles, 53, of Amarillo, was a second-grade teacher at Gateway Elementary School.

The victim, a 14-year-old, testified she was 8 years old when she and two students Stiles’ second grade when the sexual abuse occurred.

Officials said two other minors testified they were also touched sexually by Stiles in his classroom.

The three former students were all different ages and did not know each other but described similar abuse by Stiles.

Stiles was sentenced to 36 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

Stiles also has two pending indictments for Indecency with a Child by Contact in connection with the other two minors who also testified in this case.