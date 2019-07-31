Former “American Idol” contestant pleads guilty in fentanyl bust

Former "American Idol" contestant, 32-year-old Antonella Barba, pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute nearly two pounds of fentanyl

(FOX NEWS) – A former American Idol contestant, facing up to a decade in jail.

32-year-old Antonella Barba pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute nearly two pounds of fentanyl.

She was arrested back in October during a police stakeout.

According to police reports, Barba was directed by a man named Justin Isaac to transport the drug.

When cops arrested Barba they found the fentanyl in a shoebox inside her car saying there was enough fentanyl in her car to kill 415,000 people.

Barba made it to the top 16 on “American Idol” back in 2007.

This isn’t her first brush with the law.

She has faced felony marijuana charges in Kansas and was arrested for shoplifting in New York City in 2011.

The former Idol contestant will be sentenced in November and could face up to ten years behind bars.

Justin Isaac is facing similar charges but, his case will be going to trial, which is expected to begin in August.