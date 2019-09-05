Forgotten Frontera: Los Ferrocarrileros/The Railroad Workers

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This next installment in the Forgotten Frontera series will bring together scholars and community members to recognize and document the history of Mexican American and Tejano history in the Southern Great Plains region, where these people made a significant contribution not adequately recognized in the region’s written histories. In particular, the discussion will focus on ferrocarrileros, including traqueros (track workers), who came to the region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. But these Hispano railroad workers also had many other positions—including porters, conductors, and engineers—over the generations and on to the present day. Panelist information coming soon.

Additionally, the community conversation will feature a gallery of ferrocarrilero photographs taken in Canadian, Texas, in the early 1900s. Dessert and coffee will be served.

The Forgotten Frontera series began in 2018 and is funded by Humanities Texas and West Texas A&M University.

The event is tonight starting at 7 p.m. at the WTAMU Amarillo Center and is free and open to the public.