Ford unveils its new walking delivery robot

Ford unveils “Digit” the walking delivery-bot.

With self-driving delivery vehicles gaining more and more traction Ford decided to take it a step further.

Noticing the inconvenience in having to receive your own package from a self- driving vehicle.

The car company teaming up with agility robotics to bring your packages right up to your front door.

That’s where Digit steps in. The robot is equipped with human-like arms and legs to carry your package and “walk” right up to your front door.

Using technology to navigate its path taking stairs, staying balanced on rough terrain, or even avoiding obstacles.

But don’t except a Digit delivery on your doorstep anytime soon the robot is still in its early stages of development.