Ford recalls vehicles for suspension/transmission woes

Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUV’s from 2011 through 2017.

Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot, that can limit steering control.

Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear.

The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines.