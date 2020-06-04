Zoloft shortage

(NBC NEWS) — Due to a spike in demand, there is now a shortage in some forms of Zoloft.
According to the FDA database, Pfizer says some lots of the popular antidepressants were in “Limited supply”.
The reason given for the shortage was “demand increase for the drug”.
However, some other doses were still available.
Meanwhile, the same shortages were reported among companies that make sertraline, the generic version of the drug.
One of those companies, Accord Healthcare, says it was unable to attain the active ingredient “Due to the impacts caused by COVID-19.”
