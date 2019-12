A new study found that 18% of adolescents and 24% of young adults in the country have prediabetes.

CDC researchers studied nearly 6,000 people and found that 18-percent of teens and almost a quarter of young adults are prediabetic.

They were more likely to be male and obese and also have significantly higher cholesterol levels, blood pressure, belly fat and lower insulin sensitivity.

Experts say having prediabetes can increase the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.