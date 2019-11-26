Youth eye injuries on the rise

Study: Eye injuries from BB guns and other nonpowder firearms are up among children

(FOX NEWS) — Injuries from paintball and BB guns are on the rise.

A new study finds eye injuries from BB guns and other nonpowder firearms rose more than 30 percent among children between 1990 and 2016.

Researchers hope their findings convince parents and young people to take the weapons more seriously.

They combed through statistics from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System collected between 1990 and 2016.

Anytime a nonpowder firearm sent a child or teen to the hospital with an external injury, researchers counted it towards the total.

BB guns accounted for more than 80-percent of those injuries, mostly located in the head and neck area.

Boys were significantly more likely to be injured more than 87-percent.

The majority of patients were between 6 and 12 years old.

