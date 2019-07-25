You’re eating apples the wrong way

New research shows one apple carries about 100 million bacteria, including the core but, that may actually be a good thing.

If you love fruit.

This may gross you out.

A new study published in the journal “Frontiers in Microbiology” revealing apples are crawling with bacteria with researchers saying a single apple can have as much as 100 million bacteria on it.

This means when you take a bite of an apple a day to keep the doctor away.

Those bacteria are going inside you.

But, you shouldn’t freak out.

Scientists say the bacteria is important for human consumption adding, they help keep your gut balanced which can keep you from getting sick.