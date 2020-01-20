Your thyroid may be slowing you down

If you're feeling sluggish your thyriod may be to blame

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re feeling sluggish, your thyroid may be the culprit.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say an over-active thyroid can cause issues such as diarrhea, sleeplessness and anxiety while an under-active thyroid can cause fatigue, cold intolerance, depression and weight gain.

Speak to a doctor if you feel something isn’t right with your thyroid.

A blood test allows doctors to determine the health of a person’s thyroid, and the good news is once diagnosed thyroid disease is typically very treatable.

More from MyHighPlains.com: