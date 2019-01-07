Your Computer Is A Causing That Pain In Your Neck

Your computer may be giving you a pain in the neck - quite literally.

Researchers say it's important to have good head and neck alignment when you're using your computer.

Computer users tend to jut their heads forward to look more closely at the screen.

Experts say this posture compresses the neck and can lead to fatigue, headaches, poor concentration, and increased muscle tension.

They say it's possible you can even injure your vertebrae over time by sitting like that.

Researchers recommend you sit erect when you're using your computer.

That way, your back muscles can easily support the weight of your head and neck.