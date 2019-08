This company is selling cans of pickle juice for cocktails or for drinking - now pickle fans don't have to drink straight from the jar.

(FOX NEWS) – Is the summer heat leaving you parched?

You can now hydrate with a refreshing can of pickle juice.

Gordy’s pickle jar is now selling the sweet and salty juice inside of cans letting pickle lovers no longer having to sip it straight from jars inside their fridge.

If you don’t want to drink pure pickle juice.

The company says their “fine brine” is great for cocktails.

Cans come in 12-ounces of the green stuff.

And four-packs are selling online for $16.