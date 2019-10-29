Xanax Recalled

(NBC NEWS) — You may want to check your medicine cabinet there is a recall involving a popular anti-anxiety medication.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of Alprazolam due to the “potential presence of a foreign substance.”

The medication is sold under the brand name Xanax and includes bottles containing 500 0.5-milligram tablets.

They were distributed between July and August of this year and have an expiration date of September 2020.

Mylan says they have not received any adverse events related to the recalled batch and consumers with any questions can contact customer relations at 800-796-9526.