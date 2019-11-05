WTAMU hosts discussion on need for medical professionals in rural areas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the last 10 years, more rural hospitals have closed in Texas than in any other state.

According to the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, since 2010, nearly 26 rural hospitals have closed.

Currently, 80 Texas counties have only five doctors or less.

Panelists of health care professionals and a state representative discussed ways to solve this issue.

“There’s not one simple solution I don’t think but one that is really inexpensive and could be really quick would be allowing nurse practitioners to practice to the full extent of their authority,” Holly Jeffreys, a nurse practitioner, stated.

Several states allow nurse practitioners to diagnose and prescribe medications however, Texas does not allow this without a doctor’s supervision.

“They’re already trained to do it and that’s very simply seen across the U.S. and the other states,” Jeffreys said.

In Texas, nearly 1.5 million people living in these rural areas, yet many have to drive to larger cities to get the care they need.

“We need to start recruiting our own kids that want to live in these small towns and bring them back here. if we invest in our people they’ll invest in us,” State Rep. Ken King, stated.

A few clinics and medical students are considering this fact.

“I really didn’t know a lot about those counties or small towns didn’t have any types of healthcare or doctors they can go ad see so when I heard the statistics it really motivated me in wanting to do something about it,” Paola Flores, pre-med student at WTAMU.

Panelists also discussed the cost of healthcare and if that could be a deterrent.

Jeffreys explained the importance of preventive care to keep patients healthy so they will not need as much care from hospitals since that is where many of the high medical bills stem from.

Many hospitals and clinics in rural areas are now offering to pay for medical school while they practice medicine.

They hope that by doing this they will encourage students to continue practicing in these areas.