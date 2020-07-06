Working out can reduce likelihood of early death

(FOX NEWS) — Working out regularly can lower your risk of an early death.
New research supports u-s government guidelines for physical activity.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 480,000 American adults, ages 18 to 85 for nearly nine years.
Those who did both sufficient muscle-strengthening and aerobic activities had a 40 percent lower chance of an early death when compared to those who didn’t meet the recommended activity levels.
US adults are recommended to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity a week.
They also call for muscle-strengthening exercise at least two days a week.
The study was published earlier this month in the journal “BMJ.”
