Working out at the same time everyday is best for weight loss

If you want to make your weight loss goals, you might want to re- think your schedule.

A study published in the “Obesity” Journal says consistency in workout times during the day can be a big factor in helping you shed unwanted pounds.

Researchers from Brown Alpert Medical School studying 375 adults who maintained weight loss, and engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity.

The best actual time of day for consistent workouts sparking weight loss was morning.

No matter when, consistency every day mattered in creating weight loss.

Those who were the most consistent were most likely to maintain weight goals set by the national weight control registry.