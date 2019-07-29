Working a 10-hour shift once a week increases your risk of stroke

A new study revealing people who work just one 10-hour shift a week increase their risk of having a stroke by a third.

(FOX NEWS) – Listen up workaholics.

Taking a break could save your life.

Working at least one 10-hour day a week is increasing your chances of having a stroke by a third.

This, according to a recent study from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research.

Scientists studied the heart health of workers operating at 10 hours or more for a minimum of 50 days out of a year.

They found these workers were close to 30 percent more likely to have a stroke citing the chance goes up to almost 50 percent when this working pattern lasts for 10 or more years.

Study participants ages 18 to 69 were examined since 2012.

Researchers found 29 percent worked those long hours and over one-thousand strokes were reported throughout the time of the survey.