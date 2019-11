New research suggests that women should eat most of their calories early in the day for a healthy heart.

(NBC NEWS) — Ladies listen up.

Don’t put off eating dinner if you want to be good to your heart.

Researchers from Columbia University studied the heart health of 112 women.

Those who ate most of their daily calories after 6 p.M. Were more likely to have higher blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index.

The impact of late eating on blood pressure was more noticeable in Hispanic women.