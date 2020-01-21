Winter Workouts

Tips from the American Heart Association on how you can workout outside during these cold winter months.

(NBC NEWS) — Many of us probably hate the idea of leaving our warm beds during these cold mornings in order to go on a morning run.

But there are actually some benefits that comes with exercising in the winter that you may not even realize!

First of all, you don’t have to deal with any heat or humidity which may actually help you work out longer!

Since it’s cold and flu season, exercising will help boost your immunity which may help give you a little bit of protection.

And while it is important to dress in layers, do not go with cotton!

Experts say once it becomes damp due to sweat it can actually make you feel colder.

