Will stay- at- home orders increase childhood obesity?

New concerns by public health experts that being confined at home during the coronavirus crisis could raise rates of childhood obesity because of what they eat

(FOX NEWS) — Public health officials sounding concerns about summer indoor lock-in’s created by the coronavirus related to your child’s health.

Experts at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health say COVID-19 related school closures could create new risk factors for child weight gain.

The public health experts believe tens of millions of families will stock up on more shelf-stable goods which are processed calorie-heavy foods or snacks.

In urban places with dense housing and coronavirus playground closures, kids could eat more indoors.

Researchers recommend more farmers market options as essential food options, and families should make a plan for physical activity indoors.

Columbia’s perspective is published in the Journal of the Obesity Society.

