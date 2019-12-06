Why you should really wash your makeup sponge

The researchers' tests revealed that about 70–90% of all these products were contaminated with bacteria and that beauty blenders were the worst offenders

(CNN) — A new study finding what germs are hiding in your makeup bag and researchers from Aston University found that the most germy item in your makeup bag, is the beauty blender sponges which are usually used to apply foundation and contour makeup.

After looking at more than 460 beauty products, the researchers tests found that about 70 to 90 percent of the makeup products analyzed including lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, lip glosses and beauty blenders were contaminated with bacteria and that beauty blenders were the worst offenders followed by mascara and lip gloss.

Researchers adding the items were contaminated with bacteria associated with skin infections, food poisoning and urinary tract infections.

The study can be found in the “Journal of Applied Microbiology.”

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: