WHO: No scientific evidence that taking ibuprofen could make coronavirus symptoms worse

(NBC NEWS) — There is currently no scientific evidence that taking ibuprofen could make coronavirus symptoms worse.
There was a lot of concern after the French Minister of Health tweeted to avoid anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen because they might worsen an infection.
But The World Health Organization has told NBC News it’s “gathering evidence” but “after a rapid review of the literature, is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic”.
If you are concerned, experts say you can take acetaminophen also known as Tylenol.
It works as well as ibuprofen in controlling a fever, One of the main symptoms of the virus.
The full response from the world health organization spokesperson to NBC News:
“WHO is aware of concerns on the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (i.e., ibuprofen) for the treatment of fever for people with COVID-19.
WHO is gathering further evidence on this issue before making a formal recommendation, but after a rapid review of the literature, is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic.”
