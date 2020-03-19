WHO: No scientific evidence that taking ibuprofen could make coronavirus symptoms worse

Breaking News
While worries that taking ibuprofen might worsen the coronavirus have gone viral, health experts say there is currently no credible evidence to substantiate that claim.

by: NBC News

(NBC NEWS) — There is currently no scientific evidence that taking ibuprofen could make coronavirus symptoms worse.

There was a lot of concern after the French Minister of Health tweeted to avoid anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen because they might worsen an infection.

But The World Health Organization has told NBC News it’s “gathering evidence” but “after a rapid review of the literature, is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic”.

If you are concerned, experts say you can take acetaminophen also known as Tylenol.

It works as well as ibuprofen in controlling a fever, One of the main symptoms of the virus.

The full response from the world health organization spokesperson to NBC News:

“WHO is aware of concerns on the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (i.e., ibuprofen) for the treatment of fever for people with COVID-19.

WHO is gathering further evidence on this issue before making a formal recommendation, but after a rapid review of the literature, is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic.”

