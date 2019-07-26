WHO needs more US help on the ground to fight Ebola

The US could bolster the battle against the Ebola virus in Congo by allowing more of its experts to travel to the outbreak zone

The World Health Organization is calling on the US to provide more ground aid to help fight against the ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WHO officials speaking Friday urging the US to allow more experts to travel to the outbreak zone.

The virus has killed more than 1,700 people in Congo since the world’s second-worst outbreak was declared almost a year ago and it’s getting so bad that it’s threatening to spread over Congo’s border into Uganda.

Some officials are calling on the White House to reverse its policy of keeping the US Centers for Disease Control staff out of outbreak zones.

The outbreak remains confined to two provinces of northeastern Congo.