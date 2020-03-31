WHO encourages playing video games

(CNN) — The World Health Organization is encouraging people to play video games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US ambassador to who tweeted his support asking people to help continue social distancing efforts by picking up a game and helping save lives.

He used the #PlayApartTogether as part of WHO’s growing movement to unite people around the world while also keeping their distance.

The WHO recommendation is significant because in the past the organization classified video game addiction as an official mental health disorder.

Several US game companies are joining the movement by making certain content available for free or adding new features and extra rewards.

