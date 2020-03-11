Where germs hide in offices

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

People are cleaning their offices due to the coronavirus outbreak, experts at the Cleveland Clinic explain where in your office germs are most likely to gather

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus outbreak is causing some office workers to scrub down their work spaces.

According to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic offices tend to be a hot spot for germs and bacteria.

That’s because anywhere that is frequently touched by people can easily be contaminated so break rooms, elevator buttons, and countertops can harbor germs.

Doctors say it is important to keep your work area clean, wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.

