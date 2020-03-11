Where germs hide in offices

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus outbreak is causing some office workers to scrub down their work spaces.
According to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic offices tend to be a hot spot for germs and bacteria.
That’s because anywhere that is frequently touched by people can easily be contaminated so break rooms, elevator buttons, and countertops can harbor germs.
Doctors say it is important to keep your work area clean, wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.
