A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when you eat rather than what you eat could have the bigger impact.

After analyzing two female groups of dieters who ate the same amount of calories, researchers found the group that had its main meal at lunch lost 3 pounds more than the group that ate a big dinner.

They also had greater improvement in insulin sensitivity, which is linked to keeping diabetes at bay.

