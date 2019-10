When should you exercise?

(NBC NEWS) — If you want to improve your health you may want to break a sweat before breakfast.

British researchers followed 30 obese or overweight men for six weeks.

Those who exercised before eating breakfast burned double the amount of fat and their bodies had a better response to insulin than those who ate first.

Experts say keeping blood sugar levels under control could possibly lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

However, exercising before breakfast did not impact weight loss.