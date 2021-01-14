What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/AP) — What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I am pregnant?

Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy, when risks for severe illness and death from the virus are higher than usual.

Dr. Teresa Baker, a professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology lobbied hard for pregnant women to be in the trials.

“Most drug companies are pretty afraid of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and long term consequences of medication use, and I can understand that, but we need the information,” said Dr. Baker.

The U.S. government’s emergency authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being rolled out for priority groups does not list pregnancy as a reason to withhold the shots.

Dr. Baker said the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists and the ACOG have come out with very strong statements saying that they recommend the COVID vaccine in both pregnancy and breastfeeding.

“Weighing the risk and benefits of receiving the vaccine versus getting the virus, they believe that the vaccine is safer than getting the virus,” said Dr. Baker.

Experts said there is no reason to think the two authorized vaccines would harm fetuses. They might even protect them from developing COVID-19, although that has not yet been proven, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

That thinking comes in part from experience with vaccines for influenza and whooping cough, which are approved for use in pregnancy and protect newborns and their mothers from developing those diseases.

Dr. Baker said she has not seen anything alarming in regards to the safety of pregnant women taking the vaccine.

The CDC said the side effects are not expected to be any different for pregnant women than for those who are not pregnant.

Dr. Baker said there are things to take into account when considering if you should take the vaccine while pregnant.

“If you’re pregnant and you work in a healthcare setting, your risk of contracting COVID is significantly high. So I think, you know, if you’re a teacher, or if you’re in the public a lot, and then, you know, as the burden of the virus increases in our community, I think you have to take into account how much exposure you and your fetus actually have to virus and then make the decision that’s right for you and your child,” said Dr. Baker.

More answers are expected from upcoming research, including a study by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech expected to start early this year that will include pregnant women.

Dr. Baker recommends you still isolate as much as possible, practice good hygiene, and avoid big social gatherings.

“I think everybody has to assess their own social situation and their own work and family life situation and decide whether it’s better for them to get the vaccine or not.”

She also said to consult with your doctor on how important they think it is for you to get vaccinated. That way you have all of the information and can make the best decision for you and your baby.