What happens when you’re sleep deprived

Sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making placekeeping errors and triples the number of lapses in attention

(FOX NEWS) — New research adding more evidence that sleep deprivation effects our day-to-day functioning.

Researchers from Michigan State University recruited more than 130 participants and found that sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making errors when trying to follow complex procedures and triples the number of lapses in attention.

The author of the study adding, “some sleep deprived people might be able to hold it together under routine tasks, like a doctor taking a patient’s vitals. But our results suggest that completing an activity that requires following multiple steps, such as a doctor completing a medical procedure, is much riskier under conditions of sleep deprivation.”

The study was published in the “Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.”