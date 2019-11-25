What happens when you’re sleep deprived

For Your Health

Sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making placekeeping errors and triples the number of lapses in attention

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — New research adding more evidence that sleep deprivation effects our day-to-day functioning.

Researchers from Michigan State University recruited more than 130 participants and found that sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making errors when trying to follow complex procedures and triples the number of lapses in attention.

The author of the study adding, “some sleep deprived people might be able to hold it together under routine tasks, like a doctor taking a patient’s vitals. But our results suggest that completing an activity that requires following multiple steps, such as a doctor completing a medical procedure, is much riskier under conditions of sleep deprivation.”

The study was published in the “Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss