WGU Texas celebrates National Nurses Week with $50,000 Scholarship

AUSTIN — (May 5, 2020) In celebration of Nurses Week, which runs May 6 to May 12, WGU Texas announced today the launch of its Nurses Appreciation Scholarship for nurses who are interested in furthering their education. The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $50,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU Texas in specialties that include healthcare management and health information management.

“Every May, we celebrate nurses for their tireless, selfless work, and this year, with thousands of nurses on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, it holds more significance than ever before, said Steve Johnson, WGU Texas Chancellor. “Qualified nurses are in high demand in Texas, and with every training and education opportunity they have, the better they can apply their skills to change patients lives for the better. We’re determined to help them succeed by providing this special scholarship to help them accomplish their educational goals.”

Now through June 30, new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU Texas in specialties that include health care management, health information management may apply for the scholarship.

Multiple scholarships valued up to $2,500 and applied at $625 per six-month term will be awarded to motivated nurses and healthcare workers who are ready to take on the increasing challenges of today’s healthcare practice.

Since the university’s founding in 2011, more than 4,200 nurses have graduated from WGU Texas, and 2,640 students are currently pursuing BSN and MSN degrees through the university. To learn more about WGU Texas’ health professions programs or the Nurses Appreciation Scholarship, visit texas.wgu.edu.

