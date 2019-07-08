Weightlifting better at reducing heart fat than endurance exercise

Obese people who engaged in resistance training were more likely to see reductions in a type of heart fat that has been linked to cardiovascular disease

If you’re exercising to better your heart you may want to start weightlifting, new research suggests.

Researchers from Copenhagen University Hospital studied 32 participants who were obese and sedentary but did not yet have heart disease, or diabetes.

After being randomly assigned to either a 3-month program of aerobic exercise, weight training or no change in activity they found both types of exercise training reduced epicardial heart fat compared to no exercise.

Endurance training, reduced the fat by 32 percent and weight training, by 24 percent.

However, only weight training had an impact on pericardial heart fat which was reduced by 31% compared to no exercise.