DETROIT (WDIV) – Weighted blankets are a hot item for adults, and I personally am a big fan.

But are they a good idea for children? We asked a family to put a weighted blanket to the kid test and weigh in on what you need to know before you buy one.

“Sleep is very important for the kids for many reasons,” said Greg Hohenberger, a father in Saline, Mich. “Because it helps us get sleep if they’re sleeping. It helps their mood. It helps them be ready for school.”

Hohenberger and his wife have four kids at home including 8-year-old Braden and 9-year-old Natalie. Both are generally good sleepers, but …

“This time of year is tough because we’re shifting to a little bit earlier bedtime, getting them used to waking up a little bit earlier,” said their dad.

