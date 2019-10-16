A new Swedish study suggests that children born to women who underwent weight loss surgery before becoming pregnant had a lower risk of birth defects than those born to women with severe obesity.

(NBC NEWS) — Weight loss surgery may decrease the risk of birth defects.

That is according to a Swedish study out this morning.

Researchers analyzed seven years of data involving more than 33,000 births.

They found the women who underwent gastric bypass surgery before getting pregnant were 30-percent less likely to have children with major birth defects.

This is compared to women who were obese when they got pregnant.

Experts say pregnant women who have had weight loss surgery should be checked for nutrition deficiencies.