Weight loss surgery decreases risk of heart attacks and stroke

A new study shows benefits of weight loss surgery - including a decrease in heart attacks, strokes, and healthier blood sugar levels.

(FOX NEWS) – Weight loss surgery offering a handful of benefits for those suffering from obesity and diabetes.

This according to a new Cleveland Clinic study published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.”

Researchers found weight loss procedures helped obese people with uncontrollable diabetes lower their risk of heart attacks and strokes by 40 percent.

The study also found bariatric surgeries can help improve healthy blood sugar levels.

Analysts say weight loss surgeries may even help prevent early deaths, the study found these surgeries also helped lower a person’s risk of dying by eight percent over the course of eight years.