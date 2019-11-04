Weight-loss Counseling

Accoring to a new study from Duke University and the Department of Veterans Affairs, counseling for weight management may help those with diabetes.

(NBC NEWS) — Counseling for weight management may help those with diabetes.

Researchers followed 263 people with uncontrolled diabetes for a year.

All participated in group medical visits to learn how to control their disease but one group also received weight management counseling.

At the end of the study both groups successfully lowered their glucose levels.

However.. those who were in the weight management group also ended up losing weight and had fewer incidents of hypoglycemia.

They had also used less of their diabetes medication while the other group used more.