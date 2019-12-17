Weight loss and breast cancer

Post-menopausal women who are able to lose just a few pounds and keep it off may reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.

(NBC NEWS) — There may be another reason to shed a few pounds in 2020.

New research shows that even moderate weight loss can go a long way in preventing breast cancer.

A new Harvard University study tracked 180,000 postmenopausal women for a decade.

Those who were able to lose just four and a half pounds and keep it off reduced their risk of breast cancer by 13-percent.

Larger amounts of weight loss had an even greater impact.

Women who dropped and kept off at least 20 pounds cut their breast cancer risk by about a quarter.

