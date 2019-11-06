Water on most airlines is unsafe to drink

A majority of the country's most popular airlines provide passengers with unhealthy drinking water according to a 2019 water study investigating 23 different airlines.

(FOX NEWS) — If you plan on flying for the holidays make sure to bring your own water.

Many of the country’s most popular airlines give passengers unsafe drinking water according to a study conducted by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and DietDetective.com.

Researchers scored 23 different US airlines on the quality of water they provide onboard.

Overall, only three major airlines were considered to have relatively clean water.

Alaska, Allegiant and Hawaiian airlines claimed the top three spots while Spirit and JetBlue tied for last place.

The study’s authors say you should also avoid drinking coffee or tea onboard and opt for hand sanitizer instead of washing your hands in the bathroom.